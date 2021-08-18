Digbi Health Protects Teachers By Reducing High Risk Comorbidities Associated With COVID19 As Schools Open For In-Person Learning

In-person learning will resume for many this month, with worries high as the COVID-19 Delta variant surges. Aside from masks and social distancing measures, the most important thing teachers can do to protect themselves is to reduce COVID-19 comorbidities like obesity, hypertension and diabetes. This is easier said than done for many, especially in a post-pandemic world.

Digbi Health safeguards teachers, helping them build healthy habits through cognitive behavior coaching, reducing comorbidities, boosting immunity and reducing inflammation through improving gut health as they head back to the classroom - a well-known hotbed of germs.

Prescribed by doctors, health care providers and insurance companies alike, the program is available to the public as well as through Blue Shield of California members who are fully covered on the health plan's Wellvolution platform. Seventy two percent of program participants saw an 8.92 percent average weight loss along with reduction in clinical symptoms for IBS, depression, anxiety, acne and acid reflux.

According to Ranjan Sinha, CEO, and Founder, "Digbi Health is filling a critical gap in remote digital care. These disease risks vary significantly by gender and ethnicity because they are rooted in the genetics and gut microbiome of the individual. Educators are essential workers and our team felt it is important for Digbi Health to provide them the opportunity to understand their health on the deepest level and protect themselves and their family."

Since the program was rolled out in July 2019, government and essential service providers have experienced several benefits during the pandemic and shelter-in-place situations:

Healthy weight loss

Improved mental health

More energy

Improved gut health

Teachers and educators specifically, saw notable health improvements:

61% of teachers lost weight

1,345 total pounds lost

Average 5% weight loss

"I've done a lot of the commercial weight loss programs and always felt like it was me, not the program that was failing. By having the information about my gut biome and what works for me (through Digibi Health), then I am able to take ownership of this." - Kimberly D. , Teacher & Digbi Health Member

In addition to health-promoting weight loss, members of the Digbi Health program have experienced a significant reduction in IBS, acid reflux, musculoskeletal disorders, insulin-related disorders, hypertension, kidney stones and elevated cholesterol.

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health, is a digital therapeutics company committed to discovering, developing and delivering precision nutrition, lifestyle, prebiotic and probiotics based therapies based on host genetics and gut microbiome. We are making chronic lifestyle and inflammatory illnesses optional - obesity, digestive disorders, mental health, MSK chronic pain, PCOS and diabetes.

