DIGESTISSIMOH Is Lightening Digestion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digestion is a critical part of life. It allows humans to process food and extract the nutrients and energy required to live. However, the daily wear and tear that is put on the esophagus, stomach, intestines, and other parts of the digestive tract make it a prime candidate for health concerns.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) reports that a staggering 60 to 70 million Americans suffer from a digestive disease. These conditions vary and can consist of something as specific as acid reflux or as vague as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). In 2022, the American Gastroenterological Association also reported that uncomfortable bowel symptoms led to 40% of Americans stopping routine activities, like exercising, running errands, and visiting friends and family.

The team at health brand PLAMECA is aware of the commonality of digestive concerns, which is why they developed their natural digestive supplement DIGESTISSIMOH .

"Sometimes a condition is serious enough that it requires advanced medical help — and you should always start by checking with a doctor for a diagnosis," explains PLAMECA's Managing Director, Óscar Fernández. "However, often digestive concerns are minor troubles. When that is the case, but you're still dealing with significant indigestion or discomfort, DIGESTISSIMOH provides a natural way to lighten things up and restore normal intestinal function again."

The supplement uses a few key natural ingredients to help restore healthy functioning to the digestive system. For example, ginger is a classic natural digestive aid that helps with stomach function. DIGESTISSIMOH also includes a blend of 9 strains of probiotic lactic acid bacteria as well as digestive enzymes to improve the efficiency of the digestive tract.

The result of this unique combination is a safe and effective solution to support the digestive system. It provides a way for those in internal pain to address symptoms without the need to resort to more potent chemical or medical alternatives.

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive expansion plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com .

