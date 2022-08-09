Digestive Health Products Market Size Worth $89.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digestive health products market size is expected to reach USD 89.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. Rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare costs, changing lifestyle, and innovation in formulations of digestive health products are primary factors that have contributed towards market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, the dairy products segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding consumption of healthy food products which aid digestive and gut health coupled with ease in daily consumption of dairy products is expected to contribute towards segment growth.

The probiotics segment accounts for the highest market share of 87.5% in 2021 and is expected to further witness growth on account of its property in aiding digestive health, intestinal disorders, and gut health. Additionally, probiotics products have gained tremendous popularity amongst consumers searching for alternative and natural means to promote intestinal health, thereby positively benefitting its market growth during the forecast period.

The supplement product type is expected to progress at highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. With increased instances of health problems including indigestion, irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, chronic pancreatitis, muscle mass gain and obesity, the demand for supplements with probiotics, prebiotics, and enzymes is expected to rise.

The high consumption of fast food and packaged food, sedentary lifestyles, desk-bound jobs, and hectic work schedules in developed economies of North America have contributed to digestive problems leading to high consumption of digestive health products. As such, the region accounts for 33.3% of the total market share in 2021.

The manufacturers of prebiotics are on the edge to identify the increasing demand for prebiotics across the globe owing to the increasing trend of "Gut Health- Key of Weight Management". Thus, the segment is expected to progress at a value CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Read 135-page full market research report for more Insights, "Digestive Health Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ingredient (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Food Enzymes), By Product (Dairy Products, Bakery & Cereals, Non-alcoholic Beverages), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Digestive Health Products Market Growth & Trends

The rising awareness among consumers regarding diet and health is expected to trigger the overall demand. The growing awareness about the beneficial properties of probiotics globally is expected to drive their demand for digestive health products. High awareness, strong presence of manufacturers, and inclination toward digestive food are expected to boost the demand in near future.

The ability of digestive health products to improve the health of consumers by strengthening their immune system, condition of the gut, digestive system, along with offering additional nutritional value contributes towards its significant market growth. Additionally, increasing demand for natural and safe products is further expected to bolster the demand for digestive health products.

In North America, the market is characterized by the presence of major industry participants who majorly focus on R&D activities. In addition, companies are setting up manufacturing facilities in regions such as Asia Pacific to increase their regional footprint to capture the emerging opportunities in the market.

Digestive Health Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digestive health products market on the basis of ingredient, product, and region:

Digestive Health Products Market - Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Food Enzymes

Animal-based



Plant-based

Microbial-based

Digestive Health Products Market - Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Dairy Products

Bakery & Cereals

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Supplements

Others

Digestive Health Products Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

& Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Digestive Health Products Market

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Nestle SA

DuPont

Bayer AG

Sanofi

Danone

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc

Arla Foods, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

