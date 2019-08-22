Digestive Health Products Market Value US$ 53.27 bn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digestive health products market is expected to grow at significant CAGR of around 7.5 % throughout the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Digestive health products are described as supplements that assist with maintaining the accurate functioning of the gut to improve digestive health. Fortified food products, functional foods or nutritional supplements obtained from the natural plant, animal or microorganism as their sources can be digestive health products. The medicines are intended to avoid gastrointestinal tract-related illnesses. Generally, the products are high in fiber to promote adequate food absorption in the gut.

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1179

In 2018, North America market accounts for major share in terms of revenue i.e. US$ 11,989.6 Mn and is likely to grow over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of digestive health products accessibility has prompted demand in North America. In addition, public support for new innovations and technological advances has provided the region numerous development possibilities. The North American market has been boosted by factors like technological development, delivery of in-house products, and a wealth of specialty health products. Due to strong demand for particular, flavored, and cheap food goods, bakery and milk products are anticipated to stay the dominant sectors in the U.S. industry.

The Asia Pacific market expected to grow at the CAGR of 9.2 % from 2019-2026 due to growing product demand as main participants, are introducing their products in Southeast Asian countries in available market. Owing to the bigger population base in these countries, China and India are among the biggest markets for the Asia-Pacific industry. Moreover, enhanced awareness of these products health advantages will also drive the development of the region during the forecast period.

The growing awareness of the importance of digestive health among the global population is one of the main factors contributing to the development of the world market for digestive products. Mounting application of contemporary nutritional developments through a growing urban customer population is anticipated to remain a very significant support for the global market for digestive health goods. Moreover, the increased availability of online health information and the increasing prominence of healthcare organizations in the field of public health outreach programs have helped the digestive health products market. Consistent public support for new pharmaceuticals and health care innovations is likely to be an important impeller for the digestive health products market during forecast period with advancement in the nutraceuticals sector representing a fresh revenue generation channel. The global digestive health product market is expected to grow at CAGR 7.5% during the forecast period.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/digestive-health-products-market

Most market players are anticipated to grow their presence by focusing on product diversification and growth, thus making them obtain a major market share. Also regarded one of the main approaches introduced by the majority of players operating on the worldwide Digestive Health Products market is expansion in developing nations to boost development and boost product revenues. This is mainly owing to the untapped potential of product pricing and income generation in the emerging economies. Some of the leading competitors are Arla Foods, Inc., Nestle SA, E. I. DuPont Nemours and Company, Danone SA, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Hansen Holding, Cargill Inc., PepsiCo Inc., General Mills and others.

Related Reports:

Dietary Supplements Market - The global market size is estimated at nearly USD 211.38 billion by 2026 and expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.

- The global market size is estimated at nearly by 2026 and expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. Probiotics Market - The global market is expected to grow at noteworthy CAGR around 6.6 % throughout the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach around US$ 78 billion by 2026.

- The global market is expected to grow at noteworthy CAGR around 6.6 % throughout the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach around by 2026. Vegan Food Market - The global market size is expected to reach around US$ 24.3 billion by 2026 and will grow at noteworthy CAGR around 9.1 % throughout the forecast period 2019-2026.

- The global market size is expected to reach around by 2026 and will grow at noteworthy CAGR around 9.1 % throughout the forecast period 2019-2026. Enzymes Market - The global market is projected to grow at remarkable CAGR around 6.8% throughout the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach around US$ 8.6 billion by 2026.

Key Findings

The global disposable endoscopes market was valued at US$ 515.7Million in 2017 and the volume for the year 2017 stood at 4042.4k units. The market is expected to grow at revenue and volume CAGRs of 24.4% and 25.3% respectively reaching US$ 2951.4million USD and 24535.9k units by 2025.

Bronchoscopy dominated the market globally occupying 39.5% volume share in 2017. Rise in the number of bronchoscopes related infections are contributing to the growth of the segment. However, Urologic endoscopy is anticipated to witness fastest growth at 26.0% from 2017 to 2025 owing to growing prevalence of post ureteroscopy infection. GI endoscopy also contributed significant share in the overall sales and revenue.

Hospitals accounted for the largest chunk of the market in terms of end-user adoption accounting for about 47.0% volume share in 2017 followed by diagnostic centers segment which occupied 31.3% market share in 2017. However, others led by clinics is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

North America represented the largest disposable endoscopes market owing to high prevalence of nosocomial infections in the U.S. hospitals. However, Asia Pacific is expected to offer major growth opportunities to the disposable endoscopes market in the coming years. This is due to the risk of healthcare-associated infections which is estimated to be two to twenty times higher in developing countries than the developed ones.

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1179

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1179

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting