Digestive Health Specialists Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Gastrointestinal Care in Northern Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digestive Health Specialists (DHS) is proud to announce its 25th anniversary of providing patient centric digestive health services to the Northern Mississippi community. Since 1999, DHS has remained committed to delivering exceptional care and staying at the forefront of gastroenterology.

Reflecting on this milestone, Senior Physician Dr. Stephen Amann expressed gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "It's been an incredible journey serving our community for 25 years. We are honored to have earned the trust of our patients and continue to strive for excellence in gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic care."

DHS has a team of 11 Gastroenterologists and 4 Advanced Practice Providers who maintain the highest levels of accreditation and are dedicated to ongoing education on the latest advancements in gastroenterology.

Patients seeking gastrointestinal care are encouraged to contact Digestive Health Specialists at (662) 680-5565 to schedule an appointment. From screening colonoscopies to digestive disorders to liver and pancreatic diseases, DHS remains committed to providing compassionate, personalized care to every patient who walks through their doors.

For information about DHS, including office hours, location, appointment scheduling, insurance and more, please visit their website at dhsgi.net.

