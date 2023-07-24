Digestive Health Supplements to grow by USD 7.86 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing awareness about digestive health drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digestive health supplements market is set to grow by USD 7.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Growing awareness about digestive health is the major factor notably driving market growth. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of digestive health and its impact on overall health and well-being. Many health problems can result from poor digestive health, including digestive disorders, autoimmune diseases, and even mental health issues. As people seek all-natural ways to support their health, the demand for digestive supplements is on the rise. The global digestive health supplement market is largely driven by the growing awareness regarding digestive health and the impact of digestive health on overall health. Probiotics, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes, amongst other organic ingredients that can improve gut health and treat digestive issues, are becoming popular among consumers as dietary supplements. Consumers are expected to prioritize their digestive health and opt for natural methods to enhance it. Henceforth, owing to the increase in awareness, the market in focus will grow during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digestive Health Supplements Market 2023-2027

The digestive health supplements market covers the following areas:

Digestive Health Supplements Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Digestive Health Supplements Market Trends

The increasing popularity of probiotics and prebiotics is an emerging trend supporting market growth. A significant trend in the global digestive supplement market is the increasing significance of probiotics and prebiotics. Probiotics consist of live microorganisms that offer digestive and gut health benefits, while prebiotics are dietary fibers that contain beneficial bacteria. These ingredients are widely incorporated in digestive supplements due to their ability to promote a healthy gut microbiome and address common digestive issues like bloating, gas, and constipation. Moreover, research has linked a healthy gut microbiome to overall well-being, including immune function, mental health, and weight management. The demand for digestive health supplements that include probiotics and prebiotics is driven by consumers seeking to support their gut health. Market players are also investing in research and development to develop specialized and more effective compositions of probiotics and prebiotics for treating digestive problems. These factors contribute to the growing demand for digestive health supplements in the market.

Major Digestive Health Supplements Market Challenge

Increasing pricing pressures are the significant challenge hindering market growth. One of the major challenges in the global digestive health supplement market is the limited consumer awareness regarding the benefits of these supplements. Despite the growing popularity of these products, many consumers remain unaware of the advantages they offer. This lack of awareness can result in reduced demand as consumers may be hesitant to invest in premium products without understanding their potential benefits. Moreover, the lack of awareness can create uncertainty among consumers about the reliability and safety of digestive health supplements, further impacting their confidence in using such products. To address this challenge, market participants need to allocate resources to educational and awareness campaigns that aim to inform consumers about the advantages of these supplements. By enhancing consumer understanding, the market can overcome the obstacle of limited awareness and foster growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Digestive Health Supplements Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This digestive health supplements market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution channel includes retail outlets, drug stores and pharmacies, and supermarkets. The offline distribution channel contributes to a more significant share of sales compared with online distribution channels. In developing countries such as India , China , and Brazil , consumers prefer to buy digestive health supplements from pharmacies or drug stores with prior consultation from healthcare practitioners or dieticians. The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution channel includes retail outlets, drug stores and pharmacies, and supermarkets. The offline distribution channel contributes to a more significant share of sales compared with online distribution channels. In developing countries such as India , China , and Brazil , consumers prefer to buy digestive health supplements from pharmacies or drug stores with prior consultation from healthcare practitioners or dieticians.

Companies Mentioned

Amway Corp.

Bayer AG

Danone SA

FRISKA LLC

GNC Holdings LLC

Hamari Chemicals Ltd.

HealthForce SuperFoods Inc.

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group Ltd.

Nestle SA

Novozymes AS

NOW Health Group Inc.

Organic India

PanTheryx Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Twinlab Consolidated Corp.

Unilever PLC

Zenwise LLC

Haleon Plc

Vendors Offerings

Amway Corp. - The company offers digestive health supplements such as Nutrilite digestive enzyme.

The company offers digestive health supplements such as Nutrilite digestive enzyme. Bayer AG - The company offers digestive health supplements such as Rennie.

The company offers digestive health supplements such as Rennie. Danone SA - The company offers digestive health supplements through its subsidiary Nutricia.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Europe nutrition supplements market size is projected to increase by USD 20.93 billion and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), and type (vitamins, botanicals, proteins and amino acids, minerals, and others). Increasing demand for plant-based supplements is a key trend driving the nutrition supplements market in Europe.

The vegan supplements market share is expected to increase to USD 3.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1%. This report extensively covers vegan supplements market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the vegan supplements market is the expanding global vegan population base.

Digestive Health Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Danone SA, FRISKA LLC, GNC Holdings LLC, Hamari Chemicals Ltd., HealthForce SuperFoods Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Nestle SA, Novozymes AS, NOW Health Group Inc., Organic India, PanTheryx Inc., Pfizer Inc., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Unilever PLC, Zenwise LLC, and Haleon Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digestive health supplements market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digestive health supplements market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Prebiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Prebiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Probiotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Digestive enzymes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Digestive enzymes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Digestive enzymes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Digestive enzymes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Digestive enzymes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 115: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 118: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 121: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.5 Danone SA

Exhibit 123: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 126: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.6 Haleon Plc

Exhibit 128: Haleon Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: Haleon Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Haleon Plc - Key offerings

12.7 Hamari Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Hamari Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hamari Chemicals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Hamari Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 HealthForce SuperFoods Inc.

Exhibit 134: HealthForce SuperFoods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: HealthForce SuperFoods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: HealthForce SuperFoods Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Herbalife International of America Inc.

Exhibit 137: Herbalife International of America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Herbalife International of America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Herbalife International of America Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 140: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 141: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 143: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12.11 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Nestle SA

Exhibit 150: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 151: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 153: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.13 Novozymes AS

Exhibit 155: Novozymes AS - Overview



Exhibit 156: Novozymes AS - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Novozymes AS - Key news



Exhibit 158: Novozymes AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Novozymes AS - Segment focus

12.14 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 160: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 163: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 167: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 168: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 170: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

12.17 Zenwise LLC

Exhibit 172: Zenwise LLC - Overview



Exhibit 173: Zenwise LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Zenwise LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio