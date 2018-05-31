Digestive Relieve is made with the most stable probiotic in the world: Bacillus Coagulans Unique IS-2. This highly potent probiotic strain has demonstrated incomparable resistance to extreme temperatures and harsh environments. "Our goal is, through natural means, to improve people's lives around the world by creating simple probiotic solutions," said Juliana Reeves, Spokesperson for Digestive Relieve. "We've created a supplement that relies on the strongest probiotic strain in the world for digestive system support that will never waver."

Digestive Relieve improves total digestive system functionality, enabling consumers to enjoy their favorite foods. In the process, consumers will witness greater energy reserves as well as a heightened rate of nutrient absorption. Digestive Relieve restores intestinal microflora, reduces cholesterol LDL, reduces bacterial vaginosis, reduces diarrhea and abdominal pain, and works as an Anti-inflammatory agent.

It is recommended to take two capsules per day, to effectively avoid and reduce digestive problems. Backed by multiple clinical studies, the composition of the supplement has been classified as FDA GRAS, and has no secondary effects. Digestive Relieve is vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.

"Digestive Relieve can be taken with any food or beverage combination, making it an easy on-the-go supplement that can change lives," said Reeves. "Spread the word on the launch of our new supplement, and consider a healthier, more vibrant version of yourself through our clinically backed product today."

For more information, visit https://www.digestiverelieve.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digestive-relieve-launches-its-first-ever-gut--immune-system-boosting-supplement-300657010.html

SOURCE Digestive Relieve

Related Links

https://www.digestiverelieve.com

