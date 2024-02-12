DiGGrowth Announces the Launch of Its Gen-AI Marketing Data Assistant -- DiGGi-GPT

News provided by

DiGGrowth

12 Feb, 2024, 11:11 ET

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiGGrowth is thrilled to announce the launch of its ultimate Gen-AI marketing data assistant — DiGGi-GPT. With a passion for precision and a dash of digital magic, DiGGi-GPT is set to revolutionize the way businesses navigate the complexities of marketing data.

DiGGi-GPT is a Gen-AI powerhouse that is primed to assist marketers in deciphering insights from their marketing data, optimizing campaigns, and making data-driven decisions that spell success.

"We're beyond thrilled to introduce DiGGi-GPT to the marketing community. Our aim is to demystify the complexities of data, empowering marketers of all levels to harness the full potential of Gen-AI, while using DiGGrowth," said Taran Nandha, Founder and CEO at DiGGrowth.

"The one thing we had in mind while developing DiGGi-GPT was the need for marketing teams and business users to have direct access to real-time insights without wrestling with data blending, segmentation and SQL queries. We layered generative AI on top of our flagship product DiGGrowth to ensure that marketing teams always stay ahead of the curve," said Arpit Srivastava, Product Head & Co-Founder.

Click here to explore all about DiGGi-GPT.

About DiGGrowth

Born out of Growth Natives and based on real customer pain points, DiGGrowth is an AI-driven, no-code marketing analytics platform. It gives CMOs, performance marketers, and the entire marketing team the superpower to solve marketing analytics and attribution, campaign tracking, and data integration challenges. The platform, with its analytics and attribution, also empowers marketers to deep-dive into metrics that make revenue forecasting easier and help drive sales and revenue.

About Growth Natives

Founded in 2019, Growth Natives is a modern customer engagement agency that combines state-of-the-art technology and creative expertise to help customers adapt to shifts in consumer behavior, technology, and business.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989879/3857933/DiGGrowth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DiGGrowth

