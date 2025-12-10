Digi Aligns with Simetric to Deliver Validated eSIM Control and Distributed IoT Visibility

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, has aligned with Simetric to bring validated eSIM orchestration and lifecycle control to its connected-device portfolio — empowering customers to manage distributed IoT environments with greater precision, security, and flexibility.

As enterprises expand globally, they face growing complexity in managing devices, data, and connectivity across carriers. Digi continues to lead the shift toward distributed networking, where visibility, governance, and control are unified across operations. eSIM is central to this transformation, enabling true carrier choice and remote provisioning — but it also demands validation, interoperability, and workflow consistency to succeed at scale.

Simplifying eSIM and Distributed Device Management

"As connectivity becomes even more critical, customers expect simplicity and control," said Landon Reese, Vice President of Product Management at Digi International. "Using Simetric's advanced unification platform enables us to simplify the workflow and provide advanced features deliver on the promise of eSIM."

Simetric's Single Pane of Glass (SPoG) orchestration platform normalizes data and workflows. Its GSMA SGP.32-aligned validation engine ensures consistency across carriers, eSIM providers, and enterprise systems — removing adoption friction and giving Digi customers a standardized, trusted eSIM experience.

Validation and Industry Alignment

Simetric's technology enables eSIM implementation across the ecosystem — including carrier profiles and EIM interfaces — to guarantee compliance and performance. This collaboration positions Digi among the first IoT solution providers aligning commercial deployments to GSMA .32 standards, setting a benchmark for interoperability and lifecycle governance in distributed networking.

eSIM Adoption Accelerating Globally

Global eSIM growth is redefining connected infrastructure. Juniper Research projects 3.4 billion IoT eSIM connections by 2025, climbing to 40 billion by 2034. Meanwhile, a GSMA Intelligence study found 81 percent of enterprises view eSIM as essential to their IoT strategies — highlighting the need for validated orchestration platforms capable of managing this scale.

Ecosystem Momentum and MWC 2026

This announcement forms part of Digi's broader communications leading into Mobile World Congress 2026, where Digi will showcase continued innovation in validated eSIM management. Simetric's ongoing orchestration work with ecosystem leaders, including Kigen, is helping define the technical foundation for scalable, standards-based distributed networking — making Digi a real-world example of how enterprises can operationalize validated connectivity.

"Digi represents the future of connected operations," said Allen Boone, CEO at Simetric. "By aligning around GSMA .32 validation and distributed orchestration, Digi is setting the tone for how enterprises will manage global connectivity moving forward."

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit https://www.digi.com.

About Simetric

Simetric is the provider of the most pervasive CMP orchestration and workflow platform across the IoT and edge networking ecosystem. Its patented, bi-modal platform normalizes the operational discrepancies across over 300 cellular and satellite networks to unify the fractured IoT ecosystem into effective workflows with tailored process and device controls for enterprises and MNOs. Its platform enables device lifecycle workflow for millions of devices to enhance operational efficiency, revenue assurance, and tailored cybersecurity postures. Simetric offers the only CMP orchestration integration into ServiceNow affording greater IT observability and asset management workflows. To learn more about Simetric and this innovative partnership, contact Simetric via [email protected] or join our conversation on https://www.linkedin.com/company/simetric-iot/.

