Digi AnywhereUSB Plus honored as Silver winner in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International has earned the prestigious Silver status in the Golden Bridge Awards® for its Digi AnywhereUSB® Plus network-attached remote USB hubs. Winners will be honored on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual Red Carpet SVUS Awards Ceremony in San Francisco.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, innovations, best deployments, product management, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, international business and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

Digi AnywhereUSB Plus brings secure, flexible and scalable USB 3.1 multiport connectivity at gigabit speeds and beyond for USB devices connected from remote or virtualized hosts, and, utilizing its modular approach to cellular support, devices are 5G ready today. Key applications include kiosks, logistics tracking, restaurant kitchens, manufacturing lines and software license key fob management. These applications require secure connectivity, higher speed connections and port densities, and the flexibility to allow different systems to connect to USB devices without having to physically connect, disconnect, or move equipment around, especially into more adverse environments.

"It's an honor to be named a winner by Golden Bridge Awards in this valued category by our peers," said Digi International CEO Ron Konezny. "This award highlights Digi's commitment to providing highly secure and reliable communications connectivity for a wide range of industrial applications. Digi AnywhereUSB Plus configures, tests and maintains network uptime and data connectivity for our customers who need to verify their IoT infrastructure is correctly configured and fully operational for increasingly popular USB solutions."

More than 160 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards Finalists and Winners.

To learn more about Digi International and the Digi AnywhereUSB Plus, go to https://www.digi.com/pr/digi-anywhereusb-plus

About the Golden Bridge Awards

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com/

About Digi International

Digi International is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing.

