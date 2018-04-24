Digi International Brings Global IoT Leadership to Minnesota-based IoT Fuse Conference

Now in its second year as a platinum sponsor of IoT Fuse, Digi will present a workshop leading up to the conference and host individual sessions during the conference itself. Digi is also exhibiting at the tradeshow at booth #1.

IoT Fuse Workshop:

Leading up to IoT Fuse, Robert Faludi, Digi XBee expert and author, will host the Industrial Strength IoT Workshop: Digi XBee Cellular + Amazon IoT, on May 2 at 1:15 p.m. CDT in Terr. Murphy Hall, Room 446, at the University of St. Thomas - Minneapolis Campus. During this workshop, he will assist attendees in gaining a better understanding of key elements involved in IoT cloud connectivity, including electronic sensing and cellular networking. Faludi will provide hands-on exposure to connections, configurations, and code that enable high-quality links from a connected industrial device in the field to a managed cloud platform in a commercial IoT installation.

IoT Presentation Sessions:

Digi will be presenting three informational sessions examining the key factors driving the growth of the IoT:

What Are the Necessary Attributes of Smart IoT Devices?: Taking place on May 3 at 10:00 a.m. CDT in room MCC 200, Digi's Vice President of Product, Scott Nelson , will discuss the attributes of smart edge devices and how their use is becoming more common. He will also discuss the impact of increased intelligence at the edge of the network and what exactly makes these devices smart.

at in room MCC 200, Digi's Vice President of Product, , will discuss the attributes of smart edge devices and how their use is becoming more common. He will also discuss the impact of increased intelligence at the edge of the network and what exactly makes these devices smart. Designing for the Next Wave of IoT: Examining Trends, Wireless Technologies and Lessons Learned: Taking place on May 3 at 1:00 p.m. CDT in room MCC 201, Solution Architect for Digi Design Services, Kevin Eichhorst , will discuss key factors to consider when designing the next wave of IoT products. The session will include a discussion of trends that are fading and those that are gaining momentum, as well as new wireless technologies coming to market that will drastically lower the barriers to entry for IoT products.

at in room MCC 201, Solution Architect for Digi Design Services, , will discuss key factors to consider when designing the next wave of IoT products. The session will include a discussion of trends that are fading and those that are gaining momentum, as well as new wireless technologies coming to market that will drastically lower the barriers to entry for IoT products. Ice Resurfacing Just Got a Whole Lot Smarter by Zamboni: Taking place on May 3 at 3:30 p.m. CDT in room MCC 204, Julian Gardner , Zamboni senior research engineer, will discuss how Zamboni continues its pioneering tradition with the launch of Zamboni Connect™, the first IoT-connected ice resurfacing machine. This Digi-enabled IoT ice resurfacer and application delivers real-time diagnostics of operator and resurfacing performance. The presentation will cover how the service has led to improvements in asset and resource management, and better decision-making to help ensure the highest levels of machine operation and uptime – and, of course, ice quality.

For more information on Digi at IoT Fuse 2018, please visit https://www.digi.com/news/press-releases/digi-global-iot-leadership-mn-iotfuse-conference

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M connectivity products and services. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

