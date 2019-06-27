Digi International Honors Digi-Key with Global Distributor of the Year 2019 Award
Jun 27, 2019, 14:30 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the Digi International Global Distributor of the Year 2019 award at the 2019 Global IoT Conference in Minneapolis, Minn.
Digi International is a leading global provider of mission-critical and business-critical machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. They help their customers create next generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments. Their embedded modules and off-the-shelf routers, gateways and network products are designed for relentless reliability and deliver unquestioned performance and security. Their cloud-based software and professional services help customers put their connected products and assets to work across a broad range of mission-critical industry applications.
