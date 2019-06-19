Digi International IoT Global Conference Awards Recognize Groundbreaking IoT Innovators and Leaders

Digi International's conference brought together successful customer stories, solutions demonstrations and the recognition of IoT leaders

HOPKINS, Minn., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, announced the winners of its annual IoT Awards, presented during Digi's Global IoT Conference on June 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The conference convened more than 300 IoT leaders and practitioners who, over the three-day event, covered a wide range of topics including business transformation, deployment at scale and artificial intelligence; as well as the future IoT and 5G as industry experts discussed developing trends surrounding the next generation of IoT products.

The conference closed with an Awards Ceremony which recognized the invaluable work Digi's customers and channel partners have undertaken throughout the past year. Digi extends its continued congratulations to this year's recipients:

The IoT Leadership Award honored Evoqua, a leader in the protection and improvement of water resources, which developed an IoT customer centric platform that is changing the water treatment industry. Evoqua provides increased value and insights for its customers while refining operational performance through continuous monitoring and advanced edge machine learning. The company leverages predictive analytics to deliver a proactive service model.

The Business Impact Award was given to Otis Elevator for its integration of IoT solutions to continue making buildings smarter through enhanced traffic management during peak hours of operation, and better serving customers by maximizing effectiveness of maintenance, repairs and improving uptime.

The Best IoT Application Awards honor organizations which have distinguished themselves as IoT game-changers by the successful development of IoT solutions; using technological insights to demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset and knowledge of the market. This year's joint winners are:

Innovative Application of the Year 2019 (Co-Winners) :

: AddÉnergie - Revolutionizing charging infrastructures with intelligent solutions, AddÉnergie operates four major electric vehicle charging networks in North America , and relies on Digi gateways to ensure seamless, cost effective wireless connectivity to the networked stations. In addition, it uses its cloud-based management system, making the network completely manageable remotely.

AddÉnergie operates four major electric vehicle charging networks in North America, and relies on Digi gateways to ensure seamless, cost effective wireless connectivity to the networked stations. In addition, it uses its cloud-based management system, making the network completely manageable remotely.

KEP – Kessler-Ellis Products designs, manufactures and services industrial process automation and control products. With its complete IoT solution, KEP leverages the unique opportunity to measure steam required to heat and power major cities.





Best IoT Application for Healthcare - Walgreens - Collaborating with SmartSense, Walgreens utilizes hardware and software solutions to oversee and monitor medication quality and quantity in their pharmacies and clinics.





- Walgreens - Collaborating with SmartSense, Walgreens utilizes hardware and software solutions to oversee and monitor medication quality and quantity in their pharmacies and clinics. Best IoT Application for Retail - RaceTrac. The chain uses its SmartSense by Digi solution, which integrates temperature sensors with a facilities management platform; meaning when a sensor goes out of range, technicians are automatically informed to drastically reduce equipment down-time.

Digi International's Channel Awards recognized distributors and partners which have excelled in providing value to its customers and helping to further the IoT market overall. This year's awards were bestowed upon:

The conference, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Synnex Corporation, Mouser Electronics and Symmetry Electronics also featured a keynote from Dr. Ajay Agrawal, Economist and Author of "Prediction Machines." Application-specific sessions were presented by Digi IoT experts as well as AWS, Hitachi and Symmetry Electronics. Guests also heard from Digi customers including RaceTrac Petroleum and Evoqua, and could explore applications in action in the IoT Zone with more than 30 demonstrations of solutions and products.

For additional information on Digi International's channel and customers, please visit: www.digi.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com , or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

