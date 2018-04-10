Digi International Named 2018 Progress Minnesota Award Winner

"This award reflects our commitment to help build and grow the reputation of Minnesota as a leader in technology development," said Ron Konezny, president and CEO of Digi International. "We've been fortunate to benefit from a local environment that facilitates our entrepreneurial vision and success with the availability of exceptional talent and the support of a thriving business community, and we are dedicated to continued activities that demonstrate why Minnesota is ideal as a location for a top technology company."

Click to Tweet:

As a reflection of our commitment to help build and grow the reputation of Minnesota as a leader in #IoT technology, we are honored to accept the Progress Minnesota Award presented by @BusinessMN https://ctt.ec/9b683

The Progress Minnesota awards program is an acknowledgement of the individuals, companies and associations that are driving business, industrial growth and development in the Twin Cities and the State of Minnesota. Finance & Commerce works with dozens of chambers, economic development officials and government agencies involved with job creation and development throughout the state, serving to encourage, promote and reward the entrepreneurs and organizations that are investing time and energy for the betterment of the Twin Cities and Minnesota.

Digi received the award at the Progress Minnesota banquet hosted by Finance & Commerce. To see a profile of the company in Finance & Commerce, please visit here.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M products and services. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

Media Contact:

Joseph Rigoli

LEWIS

Office: +1 781-418-2400

Digi@teamlewis.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-international-named-2018-progress-minnesota-award-winner-300627164.html

SOURCE Digi International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.digi.com

