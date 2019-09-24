Digi International Named 2019 Tekne Awards Finalist

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International, a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, has been acknowledged as a finalist for the Minnesota High Tech Association 2019 Tekne Awards in the Internet of Things category. For the past two decades, the Tekne Awards have recognized organizations that are leading-edge innovators in science and technology within Minnesota.

Digi has been named a finalist in the Internet of Things award category by way of its Digi XBee® Tools suite. Digi XBee is a complete ecosystem of wireless modules, gateways, adapters, and software, all engineered to accelerate wireless development for global deployments. The tools are designed to improve IoT product development – from prototyping to testing the functionality of design, ensuring applications require as few board spins as possible, and meeting certification and security requirements. Its ease-of-use and ability to scale from small proof-of-concepts to large deployments, make Digi XBee one of the industry's most popular wireless IoT networking solutions with more than 10,000 global customers ranging from Fortune 100 enterprises to start-ups and universities.

"We are honored to be named as a finalist for the 2019 Tekne Awards. This recognizes our team's hard work creating a wireless platform that facilitates ease of use, reduces time to market, improves customization and enables scalability. Digi XBee provides our customers a holistic solution for making the Internet of Things a cornerstone of their business," said Digi International CEO, Ron Konezny.

Jeff Tollefson, president and CEO of the Minnesota High Tech Association, said, "The Tekne Award finalists this year represent the ongoing strength of innovative Minnesota-based companies. They are pioneers in leading-edge science and technology that has impact around the globe."

A full list of Tekne finalists and November 20 gala details are available online at tekneawards.org. The event emcee is Paul Douglas.

To learn more about Digi International and the Digi XBee Tools suite, go to https://www.digi.com/pr/digi-xbee-tools.

About Digi International

Digi International is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing.

About the Minnesota High Tech Association (MHTA)

The Minnesota High Tech Association is an innovation and technology association united in fueling Minnesota's prosperity. We bring together the people of Minnesota's science and technology ecosystem and lead the way in bringing science and technology issues to leaders at Minnesota's Capitol and Washington, D.C. MHTA is the only membership organization that represents Minnesota's entire technology-based economy. Our members include organizations of every size − involved in virtually every aspect of technology creation, production, application and education in Minnesota.

mhta.org | @MHTA | @minnesota-high-tech-association

