Digi International to Bring Extensive PTC Connectivity Solution Expertise to SafeRail 2018

PTC is a vital, communication-based train control system designed to automatically slow down or stop a train to prevent catastrophes like collisions, high-speed derailments and movement through misaligned track switches. In 2008, Congress mandated that Class I railroad main lines must implement PTC by a 2015 deadline that was later extended to the end of 2018, but will not be extended again without evidence of significant progress. Digi International's history of developing connected communications technology for markets and organizations worldwide and delivering IoT connectivity to industrial settings made it a natural fit for PTC solutions.

A demonstration of Digi International's primary PTC offering, the Digi TransPort WR44 RR, will be on display at Booth E4, complete with live remote management dashboards and an expert walk-through. The Digi TransPort WR44 RR is a rail-certified cellular, enterprise-class router designed specifically to withstand high vibration levels and the challenging electrical environment in which PTC solutions must thrive. It is already installed in some of the largest public rail systems in the country, including the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) which was the first and is still the largest commuter rail operator to achieve fully compliant PTC status.

Additionally, Steve Mazur, director of government business development at Digi International, will lead a seminar titled "Rail Communications and Cellular Technology" on Monday, June 11 at 3:40 p.m. The session will examine the future possibilities of cellular connectivity in the rail industry, including how 5G will change the landscape of mission-critical services and its potential to become the backbone for rail connectivity.

"Digi's opportunity to enter the PTC market stemmed from our industrial connectivity expertise, but, through our commitment to PTC, the relationships we've built and our implementation successes, I feel we've become rail industry experts, as well," said Mazur. "The Digi TransPort WR44 RR has proven to be a great success for PTC applications, and we believe it is proof that Digi can be a solutions provider for all of the rail industry's advanced network application connectivity needs, from onboard signage to passenger Wi-Fi and more. Digi is committed to serving this market far beyond the 2018 PTC implementation mandate."

Click to Tweet:

Positive Train Control systems are vital to ensure safety & #security. Join the @DigiDotCom team at #SafeRail2018, Booth E4 to learn about #PTC compliance, rail-certified cellular routers, & the future of #5G in rail network connectivity @SmartRailWorld https://ctt.ac/0kz5r

For more information, please visit Digi's PTC solutions webpage.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M connectivity products and services. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

Media Contact:

Joseph Rigoli

LEWIS

Office: +1 781-418-2402

Digi@teamlewis.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-international-to-bring-extensive-ptc-connectivity-solution-expertise-to-saferail-2018-300660533.html

SOURCE Digi International

Related Links

http://www.digi.com

