Digi International to Showcase Performance-Focused Cellular Connectivity Solutions at Digital Signage Expo 2018

While digital signage, out-of-home advertising, and kiosks can significantly improve the customer experience, relying on customer-provided Wi-Fi or wired WANs can be problematic. In fact, according to a recent study, network downtime causes lost sales for 72 percent of midsized retailers, which severely impacts customer loyalty, employee productivity and overall business operations.

At booth 1760, the company will demonstrate how the Digi TransPort WR11 XT router and the Accelerated 6310-DX router developed by Accelerated Concepts, now part of Digi International, provide secure, resilient connections in demanding environments. These routers are specifically built for the precise requirements of vertically-focused IoT applications, including retail, kiosks, automated teller machines (ATMs), and public safety networks. The purpose-built routers allow users to easily migrate their IoT solutions from legacy 2G and 3G networks to high-speed 4G networks for connecting solutions to the cloud, or to quickly establish backup cellular connectivity by leveraging 4G during network outages.

Also at its booth, Digi will feature a Western Union kiosk that the $7.5 billion global banking and money transfer company developed using the Digi TransPort WR11 XT for 4G LTE connectivity.

"The digital display market is a rapidly growing market driven by improved display technology, lowered costs and pervasive high-speed networks," said Mike Ueland, senior vice president global sales at Digi International. "Historically, providers of these solutions had to rely on customer-supplied network connectivity. That's no longer true. Given the availability of purpose-built connectivity hardware, digital signage solution providers now have the flexibility and control to provision and manage their own secure network deployments."

