Digi International Transforms Digi Remote Manager to Empower IoT Network Success

Digi Remote Manager Unlocks Network Value, Delivers Higher Resiliency

Digi Remote Manager is a cloud-based platform that allows users to manage IoT devices and networks in any environment from anywhere in the world. With the ability to support applications from industrial IoT to branch connectivity, intelligent traffic management and everything in between, Digi Remote Manager unlocks the potential of IoT deployments across the board. It transforms dispersed IoT devices to a holistic IoT network, deriving operational and business value and delivering the secure, resilient network required by organizations today.

ElectriCities of North Carolina – an organization that provides a range of technical services to support power services throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia – uses Digi Remote Manager to maintain a complex network that covers thousands of square miles and to collect data from an array of meters, generators and telemetry equipment.

"I was here before Digi Remote Manager, so I can speak directly to the difference that it has made in terms of both saving costs and providing new value," said John Coates, Lead Systems Coordinator for ElectriCities. "Our ability to remotely maintain our network, collect data, and optimize our systems with on-device intelligence has allowed us to grow and maximize our output to best serve our members."

Advanced Configuration Features Bring Market Leading Capabilities

Device Configuration, Monitoring and Maintenance are the core of any device management software, but Digi provides key differentiators that simplify processes and provide additional value.

Device grouping allows users to create groups of devices and remotely configure them by group identification rather than product type, so the same device types can be programmed in different ways without reverting to manual configurations on individual devices. The ability to configure device groups brings greater control to the network manager, providing much needed flexibility to assign configurations regardless of the device type.

allows users to create groups of devices and remotely configure them by group identification rather than product type, so the same device types can be programmed in different ways without reverting to manual configurations on individual devices. The ability to configure device groups brings greater control to the network manager, providing much needed flexibility to assign configurations regardless of the device type. Custom scripts , such as Python, can be uploaded to geographically dispersed devices to simply add the on-device intelligence users require.

, such as Python, can be uploaded to geographically dispersed devices to simply add the on-device intelligence users require. Remote access to non-IP edge devices , such as sensors, via the routers that they're connected to expands the array of devices users can manage through the Digi Remote Manager platform.

, such as sensors, via the routers that they're connected to expands the array of devices users can manage through the Digi Remote Manager platform. Sub Account Management, the ability to create sub accounts that can be managed from the parent account. Sub accounts allow the parent account owner to restrict which devices sub account users can access.

Complex Task Automation and Task Scheduling both enable users to optimize their time and improve operational efficiency, albeit in different ways.

Task automation allows users to create a configuration for a group of devices that is then automatically pushed to all devices in that group, enabling pre-validation of configurations and reducing cost to maintain the deployment.

allows users to create a configuration for a group of devices that is then automatically pushed to all devices in that group, enabling pre-validation of configurations and reducing cost to maintain the deployment. Task Scheduling offers the ability to pre-program functions to run at a later time, easing the burden on network engineers and managers while still ensuring a high-functioning network.

Digi Remote Manager Opens the Door to Critical API Integration

API Explorer allows users to browse and test hundreds of APIs in a live environment on the platform to validate that the code works before it is live throughout the network.

Digi Remote Manager APIs allow you to integrate and run third- party applications, both cloud based and on premises, to run data rules, batches, as well as import and export data and to execute reports providing deeper insight to device deployments.

With 175 Security Controls, Digi Remote Manager Delivers Critical Compliance

Software-defined Security provides more than 175 controls to protect data and devices and maintain compliance with ISO27002's ISMS, NERCs critical infrastructure protection (CIP) guidance, the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Cloud Controls Matrix, as well as relevant HIPAA and NIST standards.

Robust reporting options and custom alerts give users a full library of reports that they can easily pull to meet their needs, while alerts are customizable to ensure specific performance levels are maintained and the network is functioning properly.

Best-in-Class Customer Experience

Upgraded UI/UX offers simpler and more intuitive management via a smarter, customizable, widget-based dashboard. This "build what you need" model allows users to create the views they want and to easily access the data required to manage a dynamic network. Meanwhile, a new Dark Mode option ensures that field engineers operating from a tablet or phone in the field can easily see these dashboards on their physical screens no matter the lighting or conditions.

Strong Analytics Engine Provide Network Insights

Notification Center is a new addition delivering direct communications to users including notices of firmware updates, account renewal information, and instant alerts of security threats.

Pre-build reports help save time while providing the high demand data needed to efficiently manage an intelligent network as well as providing data to maximize device uptime.

Real-Time Diagnostics facilitate maintenance and troubleshooting.

"Businesses won't be able to realize the full value of their IoT initiatives if they are not focused on maximizing its entire network of devices," said Brian Kirkendall, vice president of product management at Digi International. "Digi Remote Manager transforms the way that businesses are able to think about and deploy their projects. From industry leading security software to maximized uptime and simplified operations, we help build a secure and valuable network that gives those businesses the peace of mind that operations are within compliance without the need for elaborate solutions."

Digi Remote Manager is available in multiple offerings, allowing users to select the service that best meet each user's needs.

Click to Tweet

@digidotcom upgrades Digi Remote Manager to allow maximum command over #IoT networks in latest #release: https://ctt.ec/aI0SX+ #pressrelease #IoTnetwork

For more information, please visit https://www.digi.com/digi-remote-manager

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

SOURCE Digi International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.digi.com

