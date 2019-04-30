Digi International Unveils Digi AnywhereUSB® Plus Hubs Featuring USB Over IP to Connect Assets Across the Enterprise

USB solutions continue to proliferate and replace serial and older proprietary connections as a cost-effective and efficient option for enterprise and industrial customers. Often, however, users lack sufficient USB ports on host computers for all their devices, need devices to be distributed over greater distances, or wish to avoid the cost of hardened computers. Whether connecting a point-of-sale ordering system to fulfillment, managing and tracking software license dongles via USB key fob, or uploading/downloading data and firmware to physical devices, users are increasingly relying on USB connections for critical applications.

These applications require secure connectivity, higher speed connections and port densities, and the flexibility to allow different systems to connect to USB devices without having to physically connect, disconnect, or move equipment around. Digi addresses these needs with USB 3.1 support and Gigabit and higher network speeds in industrial/rack-mountable form factors. The eight- and 24- port versions provide hardware support for future deployment of Digi's suite of CORE Plug-In LTE modems.

Digi AnywhereUSB® Plus products feature built-in Digi TrustFence® security framework and Digi Remote Manager® (DRM), a comprehensive IoT device management application. Later this year, in addition to USB 3.1 port connectivity, all eight- and 24- port models will be software upgradeable to support Digi's CORE LTE Cellular modules. Also, at a later date, Digi will be introducing SKUs that add Wi-Fi connectivity. Enterprise and industrial customers that need remote or local USB in the kitchen, on the factory floor, and anywhere in between, can count on the reliability, security and device management capabilities of Digi in two-, eight-, or 24-port packages.

"USB connectivity has become a real point of interest for organizations operating kiosks, ATMs and manufacturing lines, among other applications, and we've designed the Digi AnywhereUSB Plus to meet the specific needs of those," said Scott Nelson, VP of Product at Digi International. "We believe we're at the forefront of the industry in providing the best, most scalable devices in this space – including in a future that relies on cellular standards."

Click to Tweet:

The @DigiDotCom AnywhereUSB Plus brings secure, flexible, and scalable USB 3.1 multiport connectivity at Gigabit speed & beyond for USB devices connected from remote or virtualized hosts. See more about this USB solution: https://ctt.ec/FP11_ #AnywhereUSBPlus

Digi AnywhereUSB Plus products are available now. For more information, please visit: https://www.digi.com/pr/anywhereusb-plus

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

Media Contact:

Eric Stephens

LEWIS

Office: +1 781-418-2400

Digi@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Digi International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.digi.com

