Digi International Withdraws from Embedded World

HOPKINS, Minn., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International® (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com) is canceling its plans to attend and exhibit at the upcoming Embedded World 2020 event, scheduled for February 25-27 in Nuremberg, due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have been closely following the coronavirus situation. This very difficult decision ultimately prioritizes the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and stakeholders," said Ron Konezny, President and CEO of Digi International. "Embedded World remains one of the annual highlights on the Digi calendar and we have full intention to participate in future shows."

Digi will continue to actively monitor this situation and follow the recommendations put forth for reducing risk and exposure by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

