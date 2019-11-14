Digi International's Named Finalist for the 2020 Engineers' Choice Awards

HOPKINS, Minn., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, has been recognized as a 2020 Engineers' Choice Awards finalist in the Network Integration - Wireless category for its Digi® WR54 cellular router. The 33rd annual Engineers' Choice Awards are presented by Control Engineering and feature the most exceptional leaders in control, instrumentation, and automation products based on service to the industry, technological advancements and market impact.

The Digi WR54 is a versatile, high-performance cellular router built for mission-critical industrial and transportation applications, including FirstNet Ready™ models with Band 14 for first responders and extended primary public safety networks. It provides continuous connectivity, longevity and edge computing requirements from anywhere in the field with a MIL-SPEC certified design for durability in the harshest operating conditions. Digi WR54 comes with Digi Remote Manager® (DRM), a central, secure management application, and built-in Digi TrustFence® security framework to monitor the health of deployed devices and maintain security best practices.

"We are honored to be among the finalists for the 2020 Engineers' Choice awards. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to provide mobile IoT connectivity products of the highest standards," said Digi International CEO, Ron Konezny. "Digi has a long history of creating products to support mission-critical infrastructure in challenging operating environments, whether that's in an oilfield, on a train or city roadway, or in space. The FirstNet Ready Digi WR54 is a continuation of that legacy. Combined with the software capabilities of DRM, it's a complete IoT solution that now supports first responders and the public safety market."

"For the 2020 Engineers' Choice Award program, we have 117 finalists across 29 categories. We ask Control Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers vote in as many categories as their education and experience allow. We ask them to consider the products based on technological, market and industry advancement. Rules are strict to ensure fair voting and are explained here. Thanks for Digi International's participation!"

Voting for the 2020 Engineers' Choice Awards is now open until December 20. Winners and honorable mentions will be announced on February 3, 2020 and will be recognized at the 2020 Engineering Awards in Manufacturing Dinner in Chicago.

To learn more about Digi International and the Digi WR54, please visit https://www.digi.com/products/networking/cellular-routers/transportation/digi-wr54

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing.

About Control Engineering

Control Engineering connects the global industrial engineering audience through coverage of and education about automation, control, and instrumentation technologies in a regionally focused, actionable manner through online and print media and in-person events. Established in 1954, Control Engineering provides information for automation engineers who design, implement, integrate, maintain, and manage control, automation, and instrumentation systems, components, and equipment to do their jobs better.

