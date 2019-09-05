Digi-Key Announces Exclusive Global Distribution Partnership with Directed Energy, Inc.

Directed Energy provides ready-to-use modules for driving laser diodes as well as applications requiring a high voltage pulse. Directed Energy's modules allow users to focus on their end use or product with ready-made solutions to provide high current and high voltage pulses to scientific, industrial and commercial applications.

"As long-time customers of Digi-Key, our own engineers are familiar with the value of working with a supplier that offers a broad and deep product line, making it simple to find solutions to engineering problems," said Stephen Krausse, president and owner of Directed Energy, Inc. "Now, as a Digi-Key partner, we are excited to know that our pulsed laser diode driver and high voltage pulse modules will offer that same problem-solving value to designers and engineers around the world and in a wide array of industries."

Creating a high-quality electrical pulse is challenging, whether that's a high current pulse designed to drive a laser diode, or a high voltage pulse designed for the operation of deflection grids or for beam steering. Directed Energy has been designing and selling precision pulsers for over 30 years. This industry experience has allowed them to create a suite of standard products that designers look to when they need a high-quality, fast pulse of current and/or voltage.

"We are excited to partner with Directed Energy and offer their ready-to-use modules to our global customer base," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Directed Energy has an impressive lineup of off-the-shelf modules that provide high-quality pulses of high current and/or high voltage for a variety of applications, from LiDAR to ADAS, laser diode characterization, precision measurement, and physics and scientific experimentation."

About Directed Energy, Inc.

Colorado-based Directed Energy, Inc. (DEI) provides customers with instruments and modules featuring specialized electrical outputs for industrial, scientific and commercial applications. Directed Energy offers high quality current pulsers primarily to drive laser diodes but that can be used wherever a pulse of current is required. The organization's precision high voltage pulsers offer up ranges up to 10,000 V for use with deflection plates, beam steering, q-switching and other capacitive loads in both scientific and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.directedenergy.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 9 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

