Digi-Key Announces Exclusive Global Distribution Partnership with Helix Semiconductors

Helix Semiconductors' power management technology enables high power density and efficiency in a compact design by eliminating transformers in power conversion applications. The supplier holds more than 40 patents related to their MuxCapacitor ® technology, which allows for more compact and efficient solutions in power conversion. They are ideally suited for end applications that require high power density in a smaller space.

"Selecting Digi-Key as our global distribution partner was an obvious choice due to their size and reputation in the channel," said Harold A. Blomquist, president and CEO of Helix Semiconductors. "Our goal is to make it easy for customers to get our parts quickly. Digi-Key is playing a critical role in our mission to make efficient, smaller, lighter, cooler power supplies and products possible. We're pleased to partner with Digi-Key, an undisputed industry leader."

The manufacturer currently offers six different types of development boards and kits, and 15 regulators through Digi-Key. Specifically, Digi-Key will carry Helix Semiconductors' MxC® 200 family of configurable, high-efficiency 15W DC-DC power ICs – including board products, evaluation boards and parts.

"We are excited to partner with Helix Semiconductors and offer their wide range of high-performance products to our global customer base," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Helix Semiconductors has an impressive commitment to research and development, and continues to offer innovative products. Designers will benefit from the increased power density of Helix Semiconductors, which allows them to develop power supply applications without the traditional need for a transformer."

Helix Semiconductors is a fabless power semiconductor company focused on developing energy-efficient digital power solutions. At a time when worldwide energy shortages are a reality and strict new efficiency standards are being enacted globally, Helix Semiconductors is creating impactful, energy-efficient power conversion products that are friendly to humans and the environment.

Applications addressed by Helix Semiconductors' power conversion technology include the billions of devices in the consumer, computer, telecom, medical, and industrial markets. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.helixsemiconductors.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

