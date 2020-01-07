Digi-Key Announces Global Distribution Partnership with Anderson Power Products

"We are excited about our new partnership with Digi-Key Electronics, and the ability to offer our leading power interconnect solutions to their customer base," said William Estes, general manager at APP. "Anderson Power's vision is to be the leading quality power interconnect solution provider, and this partnership enables us to reach the electronic design engineers that are developing next generation products and solutions."

APP is a leader in developing high-quality, low-cost, power interconnect solutions for several industries, including back up power systems, electrical recreational vehicles, uninterruptible power supply systems, telecommunications, high technology devices and alternative energy solutions.

"Digi-Key looks forward to expanding our portfolio with APP's versatile high power, quality interconnect products to customers worldwide. APP has a substantial number of power interconnect products that will allow Digi-Key to offer new solutions to high power designs that we have not been able to in the past," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "As the electronics industry continues to evolve, our customers' needs change as well. This global partnership with APP is just one example of how Digi-Key is working every day to respond to those global customer needs by offering the widest variety of in-stock components available for immediate worldwide shipping."

About Anderson Power Products

Anderson Power Products (APP) is a leader in developing high quality, low cost, power interconnect solutions for several industries, including: Back Up Power Systems, Electrical Recreational Vehicles, Ups Systems, Telecommunications, High Technology Devices and Alternative Energy Solutions. Headquartered in Sterling, Mass., Anderson Power Product's facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified and uses automated manufacturing to offer uncompromising quality. In addition, APP operates a distribution and assembly facility in Warrington, England, to provide support for our European customers, as well as three Asia Pacific facilities: Shenzhen, China (manufacturing, sales, and distribution), Shatin, Hong Kong (sales and distribution) and Taichung City 407, Taiwan (R.O.C.) (sales and distribution). APP connectors are available through an authorized global distributor network or direct from the factory. For further information about the company and our products, call 978-422-3600 or visit their web site at www.andersonpower.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 9.2 million products, with over 2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

