Digi-Key Celebrates 50 Years of Fueling Innovation Around the World

Thief River Falls Mayor Declares April 3 "Digi-Key Day"

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is celebrating the company's 50th year in business today. To honor the milestone, Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer has proclaimed April 3, 2023 "Digi-Key Day in the city of Thief River Falls." Digi-Key team members will be recognized and commemorate the milestone during a week-long celebration of appreciation, and during company events throughout the year.

Digi-Key celebrates 50 years of fueling innovation worldwide on April 3, 2023.

"As we celebrate this milestone year, we want to thank our team members, customers, partners, suppliers and our Thief River Falls community," said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key. "Our mutual success over these 50 years has been driven by your passion, dedication and loyalty. Together, we've grown and excelled, and we know that an even brighter future awaits us all."

In the early 1970s, Dr. Ronald Stordahl discovered an untapped group of entrepreneurs and inventors, like himself, who shared a need for small quantities of a wide range of electronic components that would ultimately fuel a technology revolution for electronic hobbyists, and then for the commercial market.

For 50 years now – thanks to the hard work, commitment and entrepreneurial spirit of Digi-Key's more than 5,000 employees worldwide, 929,000+ customers, 2,400+ suppliers and myriad of global partners – the organization has built upon that initial passion. Digi-Key now distributes not only electronic components but provides digital solutions and tools to engineers, designers and makers in more than 180 countries.

In 2022, Digi-Key reached sales of $5.1 billion, processing and shipping more than 6.5 million orders around the world annually. Digi-Key also opened its 2.2 million square foot Product Distribution Center expansion (PDCe), one of the largest warehouses in North America, to scale capacity to keep up with skyrocketing demand. The PDCe was designed with growth in mind, allowing plenty of room to expand as order volume continues to rise, as well as increasing the number of new products offered for customers' design and manufacturing needs.

Digi-Key team members have consistently had their fingers on the pulse of the industry, reacting to changing needs and offering a vast spectrum of components to fuel production into the future. Digi-Key is playing a vital role in providing components to industries such as healthcare, automotive, energy, 5G and IoT, as they continue to drive innovation in 2023 and for many years to come.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Digi-Key's 50th anniversary in the company's hometown of Thief River Falls, and we're proud to see the company grow from humble beginnings into the global leader it is today while staying committed to its roots and our community," said Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer. "As a member of our community, Digi-Key has demonstrated continued support and dedication to hiring locally with more than 4,200 employees from Thief River Falls and the surrounding area. The future is bright for Digi-Key and we can't wait to see what the next 50 years and beyond have in store."

For more information on Digi-Key, visit www.digikey.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 14.9 million components from over 2,400 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

[email protected]

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics