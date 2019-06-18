Digi-Key Celebrates More than 170,000 Products Offered by KEMET on KEMET Corporation's 100-Year Anniversary

To celebrate the anniversary, KEMET, along with Digi-Key representatives, rang the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) The Closing Bell® on June 12, 2019.

"What an honor to be invited by KEMET to participate in their 100-year celebration at the NYSE The Closing Bell® ringing," said Chris Beeson, executive vice president, global supplier & new business development at Digi-Key. "Along with Digi-Key recently being recognized by KEMET as their High Service Distributor of the Year, we congratulate them on their culture as a company and their success as a business. KEMET has long been a key partner for Digi-Key and a key supplier to our success as well, and when our suppliers grow, we grow."

Digi-Key continues to add new KEMET products to its inventory, helping drive innovation in the industry and furthering Digi-Key's commitment to its customers, providing all the products they need within 24 hours domestically and 48 to 72 hours globally. Digi-Key is also very aligned with KEMET's goal of making the world a better, safer, and more connected place to live.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of KEMET products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

