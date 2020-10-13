Digi-Key Electronics and Netlist Announce U.S. Marketplace Distribution Partnership

Netlist's NVMe™ SSD product line provides industry-leading performance and is available in multiple capacities and form factors, including high-capacity 8TB/16TB HHHL and U.2 NVMe SSDs. Combining Netlist's strategic procurement capabilities with Digi-Key's Marketplace reduces long lead times and gives Digi-Key customers a supply chain advantage.

Through the partnership, customers will be able to purchase Netlist's NVMe SSDs for initial testing, qualification, and production builds. Netlist's key features include Power Loss Protection (PLP), TCG Opal for encryption key management, and customizations of the SSDs' firmware, hardware, and PCB to meet any system's special requirements.

"We're excited to offer Netlist's wide array of NVMe solid state drives, which add even more breadth to our growing product portfolio," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Netlist provides SSD products that deliver exceptional performance, and we look forward to making our customer's lives easier by offering these products in our one-stop-shop for all of our customer's design needs."

"As a trusted supplier of electronic components and resources for design engineers, Digi-Key's Marketplace is a perfect fit for Netlist's NVMe™ SSD products," said Cameron Sinclair, Vice President of Sales at Netlist. "We look forward to being part of the Digi-Key platform which allows us to provide a diverse array of industries quick access to NVMe SSDs and enable rapid prototyping and testing."

About Netlist

Netlist (OTCQB: NLST) provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe™ SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of server memory, hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.6 million components, with over 2.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

