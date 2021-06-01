Digi-Key Electronics Announces Dedicated Solutions for Startups

"Being the engineer's choice for early-stage prototyping through design and production, Digi-Key is uniquely positioned to share knowledge back to the startup community helping them navigate the particular challenges they face on their journey to success," said David Sandys, director of technical marketing at Digi-Key. "Our engagement with tens of thousands of startups has enabled Digi-Key to learn ways around both common and more obscure pitfalls that hamper startups' desires and aspirations. The new microsite and guide are two of the best resources to steer through those obstacles."

On the startup site, startups will find all of the tools and resources in one location. It is centered around the Startup Roadmap, which is 10 steps of startup success that provide descriptions, tools and resources for each stage. The Roadmap also features a video from Limor Freid, Ladyada from Adafruit on how she approaches each of the stages. Based in New York City, Adafruit is one of the best examples of an electronics-based startup success story. The site also includes a Roadmap Dashboard, which is an interactive tool with steps, sub-steps and resources for each of the 10 stages as well as an innovative tracking system to help startups complete all the steps necessary along the journey. The site also includes over a dozen other startup success tools for everything from Scheme-it, our back-of-the-napkin ideation tool to bill of materials (BOM) management, reference platforms, bare PCB ordering with PCB Builder and DKRed through our Marketplace offerings enabling visibility and sales through the Digi-Key website.

The Startups Survival Guide 2nd edition, developed in partnership with Startups Magazine, has been updated to provide the latest proven solutions to common startup challenges. The guide is also divided into sections mirroring the 10 steps of startup success and is comprised of articles and know-how curated from successful startups and subject matter experts. There is no better way for innovators to learn their way through startup pitfalls than by learning from startups who have already gone through the journey.

"Together with Digi-Key, this guide can really help you navigate through your entrepreneurial journey as we go into great detail to explain what you will need, every step of the way," said Anna Flockett, editor at Startups Magazine. "Speaking to industry experts and telling some insightful startup success stories, the guide is an integral tool to help you achieve your startup goals."

While the printed version will be distributed to Startups Magazine subscribers and at select events, PDF versions can be downloaded by visiting Digi-Key's startups website.

Both the startups microsite and the Startup Survival Guide continue to solidify Digi-Key's commitment and dedication to enabling the successful realization of startups' dreams, as they are the lifeblood of innovation.

About Adafruit

Adafruit was founded in 2005 by MIT engineer, Limor "Ladyada" Fried. Her goal was to create the best place online for learning electronics and making the best designed products for makers of all ages and skill levels. In the last 10 years, Adafruit has grown to over 100+ employees in the heart of NYC with a 50,000+ sq ft. factory. Adafruit has expanded offerings to include tools, equipment, and electronics that Limor personally selects, tests, and approves before going in to the Adafruit store. Adafruit is a 100% woman owned manufacturing company, a certified Minority and Woman-owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE), a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), and WOSB. During the COVID-19 outbreak Adafruit Industries is operating as an essential service and manufacturing business: NYC – Executive Order 202.6 making PPE and medical device components. In 2020 Adafruit was appointed to the Small Business Sector Advisory Council by the City of New York to help restart the NYC economy post COVID-19 pandemic.

About Startups Magazine

Startups Magazine is designed to champion tech startups and help the entrepreneurial heroes disrupting industries and the creators challenging norms and breaking boundaries along their startup journey. In print and online, the publication delivers unique content and provides valuable insights from industry experts, advice on business fundamentals and most importantly - a platform to introduce tech startups to the world stage. Subscribe for free today by visiting our website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

