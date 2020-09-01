Digi-Key Electronics Announces Global Distribution Partnership with Septentrio

Septentrio's mosaic-X5™ features complete multi-frequency multi-constellation technology and tracks every existing and future signal from all Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) constellations. Such signal diversity coupled with advanced anti-jamming technology allows mosaic-X5™ to deliver centimeter-level positioning with maximum availability even in challenging industrial environments. This makes mosaic-X5™ an ideal positioning solution for applications such as robotics, automation, telematics and many more.

"Our mosaic-X5™ is an advanced GNSS receiver module without performance compromises. With its small form factor and low-power design, mosaic-X5™ brings high-performance positioning to volume applications," said Francois Freulon, head of product management for Septentrio. "Having Digi-Key as a distributor enables us to scale and reach out to find new markets and applications where secure high accuracy positioning is required."

"Digi-Key is excited about the new partnership with Septentrio," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Demand for high-accuracy GNSS receivers with secure and robust positioning is growing strongly, as they continue to be implemented into new applications and devices. Digi-Key offers customers an easy path to order, develop and deploy with the latest technologies available, including Septentrio's robust and precise GNSS devices, which have the latest anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology."

For more information about Septentrio and to order the mosaic development kit or the mosaic-X5™ module, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Septentrio

Septentrio designs and manufactures multi-frequency multi-constellation GPS/GNSS positioning technology for demanding applications. Reliable centimeter-level positioning enables machine automation, improving efficiency and safety. Septentrio provides positioning solutions for industrial applications such as robotics, construction, survey and mapping, maritime, logistics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Septentrio has its headquarters in Leuven, Belgium and has a world-wide presence with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai, Seoul and Yokohama as well as numerous partners around the world. To learn more about Septentrio and its products, visit septentrio.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

