Digi-Key Electronics Announces Global Marketplace Distribution Partnership with ACEINNA

Digi-Key will be handling distribution for the full range of ACEINNA products, including RTK, INS, Tilt and IMU solutions, as well as for current sensing products used for power supply and management in data centers, server farms, electric vehicles and trucks, large industrial machines and commercial appliances.

"We're excited to be a distribution partner with ACEINNA and be able to offer their award-winning sensing technologies to our customers," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "ACEINNA's latest generation of IMUs feature a triple-redundant architecture, all wrapped in small, low-cost packaging that, when combined, meet the challenging performance, reliability and cost requirements of the robotic and autonomous market."

ACEINNA's integrated, AMR-based isolated Current Sensor family represents a single chip solution with one of the industry's highest bandwidths, fastest response times and highest accuracy -- making it ideal for high power conversions including those using fast switching wide bandgap Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) power switches. With the addition of ACEINNA's products to Digi-Key's Marketplace, Digi-Key customers can access more sensing solutions than ever before.

"By selecting Digi-Key, the leading source for electronics parts and components, as our key distributor partner, it will be much easier for developers and engineers worldwide to quickly receive access to the full breadth of ACEINNA's components and products," said Dr. Yang Zhao, CEO at ACEINNA.

For more information about ACEINNA and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About ACEINNA

ACEINNA Inc., is a leading provider of sensing solutions for automotive, industrial, telecom, datacenter and cloud infrastructure, consumer appliances, agricultural and construction markets.

ACEINNA's precise positioning solutions are MEMS-based, open-source, inertial sensing systems that are leading the industry by enabling easy-to-use, centimeter-accurate navigation systems for the autonomous revolution. ACEINNA's isolated current sensor product family is based on an AMR technology that enables industry leading accuracy, bandwidth and step response in a simple, cost effective single-chip form factor. ACEINNA has R&D facilities in San Jose, CA; Andover, MA; and Chicago, IL; as well as manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact





Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

[email protected]

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

