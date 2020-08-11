Digi-Key Electronics Announces Global Partnership with EAO Corporation for New Digital Product Selector Tool

The new DPS tool offers an engaging user experience for customers to select emergency stop switches and configure them to their needs based on 3D photo realistic selections, as well as parametric input. Customers can view 360-degree images, mounting depths, dimensional representations, illumination previews, and panel mounted views. Users can also download files such as data sheets designed for specific configuration, CAD drawings, launch installation videos and certifications.

The new tool gives customers access to over 130 parts, which can be configured in more than 2,000 different combinations. Once a customer has selected a configured emergency stop switch to meet their specific needs, they may add it to their cart and purchase it through Digi-Key's website.

"We are pleased to introduce this new tool to our customers," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Emergency stop switches are a critical component of design engineering, and this tool has a variety of industry applications, from industrial automation to medical equipment and electric vehicle charging stations. We're proud to support these important industries with critical resources and a simplified shopping experience."

The DPS tool takes the guess work out of configuring emergency stop switches for customers. From switch function to IP ratings and unlocking features, the DPS allows customers to quickly and intuitively select their switch and accessories, add them to their Digi-Key cart and checkout.

The tool supports a variety of industries, including machinery and industrial automation, food and beverage, packaging systems, process automation, lifting and moving, specialty vehicles, transportation, medical equipment, industrial X-ray machines, compressors, printing equipment, EV charging stations and more.

For more information about EAO and their Digital Product Selector, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About EAO

EAO AG, a Swiss, family-owned company founded in 1947, has developed into one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality switches, sophisticated control elements, and complete HMI control units and HMI Systems. With over 600 dedicated employees, EAO has a global production and distribution network at its disposal. And with production sites in Switzerland, Germany, North America and China, as well as our 11-country sales company and distributors in over 50 countries, we can guarantee global availability.

EAO does much more than just manufacture individual control elements. As a solution-focused partner, we provide the option of technically and mechanically customizing existing HMI Components in line with our customers' individual requirements. From simple control elements through to sophisticated HMI Systems, from serial production through to installation – we offer the entire range of HMI services and inspire the confidence of our customers.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.6 million components, with over 2.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

