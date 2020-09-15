Digi-Key Electronics Announces Global Partnership with Machinechat to Deliver Ready-to-Use IoT Data Management Software

Machinechat's JEDI One is an all-in-one software application for IoT developers and solution architects to provision IoT data collection, visualization, monitoring and local storage capabilities in minutes. Under terms of the partnership, Digi-Key will be the exclusive distributor of Machinechat's JEDI One.

"We are excited to partner with Machinechat, an emerging leader in delivering easy-to-use and innovative IoT data management solutions," said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business development for Digi-Key. "The majority of today's IoT projects are stalled or delayed due to the costs and complexity in developing custom software applications for each project, with as much as 50% or more of the cost to develop a prototype for developing custom software to process, store and present IoT data. Machinechat's configurable all-in-one JEDI One IoT solution enables developers to readily integrate data collection, visualization and monitoring into their IoT projects in minutes, saving them thousands of hours of custom software development."

"Digi-Key is a global distribution leader in providing best-of-breed technology tools and solutions that are helping to accelerate the development of tomorrow's IoT solutions," said E.E. Wang, chief marketing officer for Machinechat. "We're excited to partner with them to deliver our affordable and robust IoT software to the millions of engineers, developers and makers building IoT projects."

About Machinechat

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Machinechat's mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT data management solutions that dramatically reduce the cost and time spent developing and deploying IoT projects. Leveraging software-defined networking principles, Machinechat's easy-to-use and affordable solutions enable IoT solution architects, developers and networking OEMs to quickly add data collection, processing of streaming data, data monitoring, and policy-based data management to their products and solutions.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

