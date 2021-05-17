Digi-Key Electronics Announces New Distribution Partnership with Mini-Circuits

Mini-Circuits is a leader in radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimeter-wave components and systems, offering a huge portfolio of RF components. Mini-Circuits products are used widely in commercial, industrial, and military applications including: cellular wireless, aerospace, satellite, Mil-Spec, CATV/Broadband, RFID, test instrumentation, diagnostic imaging and many more.

"Digi-Key is thrilled to be an authorized distributor for Mini-Circuits and offer their products in stock and available for immediate shipping," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Mini-Circuits has been a leader in the RF and microwave space for more than 50 years, their vast offering includes the critical building blocks in RF design. We feel this will be a hugely beneficial partnership that only further enables design engineers to choose exactly what they need, when they need it."

"Many of our customers already use Digi-Key as a preferred point of sale for a variety of parts in their designs," said Mini-Circuits' vice president of technical marketing, Steve Scheinkopf. "We believe Digi-Key's reputation for easy online ordering, in-stock availability and fast delivery align with our commitment to outstanding service, and we're confident that this new partnership will give Mini-Circuits' customers even greater flexibility and convenience."

For more information about Mini-Circuits and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Mini-Circuits

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY with design, manufacturing and sales locations in 30+ countries, Mini-Circuits makes the building blocks that shape the wireless world. From communications networks and critical national security systems to life-saving diagnostic imaging, quantum computing and much more, Mini-Circuits products support the world's most innovative companies in building a faster, smarter, more connected future with the power of RF, microwave and millimeter wave technology. 20,000+ customers prefer Mini-Circuits for the demanding quality standards, design and manufacturing capability, sales and applications support, and supply chain stability that have earned the industry's trust since 1968.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

