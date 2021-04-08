Digi-Key Electronics Announces New Global Distribution Partnership with ArkX Laboratories

The Advanced Far-field Voice Capture AFE module and development kit outperforms other existing far-field solutions and delivers a far-superior voice experience to consumers by capturing voice commands from three times (3X) the standard distance, around corners, noisy and reflective environments, and without lowering playback volume. Additionally, EveryWord™ technology provides the unique ability to identify and suppress speech from TV or other single-point noise sources.

"ArkX's advanced far-field products enable engineers and developers to bring a powerful voice experience to their products," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Digi-Key is proud to offer these cutting-edge solutions to our growing global customer base."

The voice capture module can be used in several IoT applications as a human to machine interface. EveryWord's advanced technology also offers superior performance for Fortune 1000 companies, OEMs, and start-ups who want to bring their voice-enabled smart products and devices to market while mitigating risk, reducing development costs, and accelerating their time-to-market.

"Digi-Key is an ideal partner for our overall distribution strategy to drive growth as we expand our product offerings throughout 2021 and beyond," said Michael Lang, executive vice president at ArkX Laboratories. "They offer OEM engineers and developers a reliable resource to access our advanced voice capture solutions and first-class customer service."

About ArkX Labratories

ArkX Laboratories, a joint venture between product development pioneer SurfaceInk and consumer electronics manufacturer Ark Electronics USA, brings an exceptional voice experience to the marketplace. The next generation of advanced, high-performance far-field voice capture solutions, featuring Cirrus Logic and NXP technology, are production-ready. ArkX Labs provides Fortune 1000, OEMs, and start-ups who want their own branded, voice-enabled IoT products and smart devices with the ability to reduce their development time and costs, and accelerate their time-to-market while mitigating the risk.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

