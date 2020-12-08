Digi-Key Electronics Announces New Global Distribution Partnership with GLF Integrated Power, Inc.

The GLF Integrated Power design team has a proven track record of leading in power and analog design. When the IoT, ultra-portable, and wearable revolution was beginning, they saw the need for a new generation of even more efficient power switch devices. They developed new IP and enabled efficient and differentiated power management solutions that are both cost-effective and simple to design with.

"We are thrilled to add GLF Integrated Power to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Their ultra-efficient semiconductor offerings provide the IoT, wearable and portable device market next-level options for longer lasting, more efficient designs."

"As a trusted global supplier of electronic components and a key resource for design engineers and supply chain managers, the Digi-Key Marketplace is a great fit for GLF load switches, power deep sleep protection components, battery protection ICs and power multiplexers," said Eileen Sun, CEO of GLF Integrated Power, Inc. "We are very excited to be a part of this distribution program."

GLF launched their first I Q Smart™, ultra-efficient load switch device in 2016 at APEC in Los Angeles, and achieved design wins at major wearable, SSD and portable device manufacturers. Their portfolio has been rapidly expanding ever since, with a mission to make wearables, mobile devices, smart computing, and IoT products live longer, more efficient lives.

For more information about GLF Integrated Power, Inc. and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

