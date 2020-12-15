Digi-Key Electronics Announces New Global Distribution Partnership with Nicomatic

Nicomatic is active in both standard & specific connector designs for harsh environments, industrial applications and man or machine interface. Their products satisfy a high level of use in electronic devices, systems and sub-assemblies.

Digi-Key's Marketplace offering will include Nicomatic's smallest micro connector series, which has a pitch of just 1mm. Their micro connector is small yet robust thanks to its high-performance glass fiber composite, LCP, housing, and stainless-steel fixing hardware.

"We are pleased to add Nicomatic to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Nicomatic's high-performance micro connectors allow us to serve engineers across a range of disciplines and help them navigate space constraints in their designs with a high-quality product."

"We are excited to partner with Digi-Key on their latest Marketplace program," said Liz Shovlin, director of sales and marketing for Nicomatic Americas. "It fits perfectly into Nicomatic's DNA such as providing the AMM series benefits from this flexibility and modularity. Engineers can either select another pin configuration (any from 4 to 50 signal contacts) or request pre-cabled connectors for easy integration."

For more information about Nicomatic and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Nicomatic

Nicomatic is a renowned player in the micro connectors sector. With its headquarters and production site based in France's Haute-Savoie region, this family-run international group has spent more than 40 years developing and manufacturing innovative interconnect solutions for world class leaders in the aerospace, defense, medical, and production industries.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

[email protected]

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

