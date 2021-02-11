Digi-Key Electronics Announces New Marketplace Distribution Partnership with 2FA/MFA Hardware Authentication Supplier FEITIAN Technologies

FEITIAN OTP tokens and security keys work to protect the user's identity and provide more secure access to data and company's information for consumers and enterprises. With the company's innovative solution, FEITIAN's authentication hardware devices function as a second layer of security to protect the user when logging-in to laptops or mobile phones, whether in the office or working from home. FEITIAN's OTP tokens and security keys are compatible within the requirements included in most applications and software such as Google, Microsoft, Azure AD, iOS, Android, Duo, WatchGuard, Ping Identity, Centrify, and many more.

"We are thrilled to add FEITIAN Technologies to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "They are the only supplier in the Digi-Key Marketplace that is completely focused on offering two-factor multi-factor authentication and other cybersecurity products and solutions. We are looking forward to exposing this technology to our global engineering customer base."

FEITIAN has an extensive array of authentication products and solutions for individuals and enterprises in every industry, including healthcare, government, education, banking, and payment. FEITIAN delivers technical innovation that is customizable depending on the customer's need and preference. Engineers and cybersecurity enthusiasts can easily connect, relate, and provide a deep understanding of the cybersecurity technology since the FEITIAN's OTP tokens and security keys have different applets such as FIDO, PIV, OTP, Gids, Open-PGP, and SDK.

FEITIAN offers diverse and customizable tokens and security keys for colleges, universities, SMB's and enterprises. FEITIAN can also brand authentication token/security keys with company logos.

For more information about FEITIAN Technologies and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About FEITIAN Technologies

Established in 1998, FEITIAN Technologies is a leading global provider of cybersecurity products and authentication solutions. Our customers are located in more than 100 countries with five overseas branches/offices in Asia, Europe, North America, together with a professional international team that enables us to serve our customers globally. FEITIAN has over 1,000 employees, more than half are R&D engineers, and holds various certifications that permit us to serve any customers' demand. The continuous high investment in R&D and the deep understanding of customer needs over the past 23 years has allowed FEITIAN to continuously develop diversified types of innovative cybersecurity products and authentication solutions. FEITIAN Technologies is a FIDO Alliance and Microsoft Intelligence Security Association member. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube for the latest updates about our technology and innovation.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

[email protected]

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

