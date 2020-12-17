Digi-Key Electronics Announces New Marketplace Global Distribution Partnership with LogiSwitch

Switch bounce is a problem facing anyone designing an electronic system. LogiSwitch's adaptive NoBounce™ technology eliminates the problem of having switch bounce regardless of the duration of the bounce. The designer does not have to worry about the impact of switch degradation over time, atmospheric and environmental conditions, or software updates recreating switch bounce problems.

LogiSwitch's VisiShield™ prototype boards and peripherals simplify Arduino breadboard design and eliminate the conventional rat's nest of wiring to simplify design and debugging. As the name VisiShield implies, the architecture is a vast improvement over traditional Arduino Shield technology, which hides all peripherals except the one on the top and restricts the height of each shield by design.

"We are very happy to add LogiSwitch to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Their adaptive NoBounce and VisiShield technologies solves switch bounce and design problems for the lifetime of their products and resolve major issues for electronic designers."

"We are delighted that Digi-Key is distributing LogiSwitch's products," said Mike Pelkey, founder and CEO of LogiSwitch. "Digi-Key reaches our entire customer base and also allows us to reach many new customers. Digi-Key's new Marketplace is ideal for a company of our size, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship between our companies."

LogiSwitch's proprietary NoBounce and VisiShield technologies are unique in the industry and provide superior solutions for switch debounce and Arduino breadboard challenges.

About LogiSwitch

LogiSwitch was founded in 2016 by Mike Pelkey, a serial inventor and entrepreneur who has a long engineering career in industrial automation. LogiSwitch's NoBounce™ line of ICs and switches is a result of his 40+ year career in electronic design engineering where he developed switch bounce solutions for automation applications. Mike has a passion for simplifying complex problems. Being the consummate engineer, Mike entered the maker space and started working on Arduino projects. He was frustrated by the rat's nest of wires that complicates the development and debug of Arduino breadboards. For additional information, see their website at www.logiswitch.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

