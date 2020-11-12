Digi-Key Electronics Announces New North American Partnership to Offer the Atrix Omega Supreme Electronic Vacuum

The Atrix Omega Supreme Electronic Vacuum is an excellent ultrafine H12 immediate containment option for cleaning static-sensitive equipment, addressing dust, foreign object damage (FOD), and other contamination concerns. The vacuum and accessories are ESD-safe which provides a static path to safely ground and removes dangerous static electricity that may damage sensitive electronic parts.

"With this completely sealed, ESD-safe vacuum system manufactured in the USA with SafeGuard 360 cartridge filters, we are able to offer customers a strong vacuum solution for a diverse range of applications," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "The Atrix offering rounds out Digi-Key's extensive portfolio of vacuums and ensures we're able to meet our customers' needs beyond components better than ever before."

The Omega Supreme Plus electronic vacuum features comprehensive ESD-safe accessory options, including ultrafine filtration, self-storage, and contained accessories, 1,000-hour rated Ametek® Advantek II motor, 10' detachable power cord, and a 10' ESD-safe stretch hose. The one-gallon ultrafine filter has 43 pleat cellulose media and is 88 percent efficient at 0.3 microns. The ultrafine filter can capture dust, toner/color toner, and debris. The toolbox structure and self-contained accessories make this vacuum convenient for service technicians, contractors, and production engineers.

For more information about Atrix and to order the Omega Supreme Electronic Vacuum, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Atrix

Since 1981 Atrix has been the leading U.S manufacturer of industrial, portable vacuums with ultra-fine filtration. They manufacture the finest filtration and have patented HEPA and ULPA filters, as well as vacuums and ESD-safe products used in a variety of specialty applications. Atrix promises to provide customers with optimal filtration and cleaning products at the best value and with unbeatable customer service.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

