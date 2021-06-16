Digi-Key Electronics Announces New U.S. Distribution Partnership with Kingston Technology

Kingston offers a wide range of embedded memory and storage solutions, including eMMC, eMCP & DRAM components. Kingston works directly with leading SoC vendors to ensure compatibility and may even be featured within the SoC vendors' reference platforms. Kingston offers high quality, reliable, JEDEC standard memory and storage solutions with short lead times that are backed every step of the way by engineering support resources and tools.

Kingston embedded products boast world-class quality and can be customized as needed from pre-SMT programming services to custom firmware configurations like Enhanced mode. They are used in a wide variety of applications including wearables, thermostats, security cameras, smart phones, robotics, automotive, telecommunications and more. Founded in 1987, Kingston is a world leader in memory products and technology solutions.

"We are pleased to add Kingston Technology to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Kingston's storage and memory solutions complete with SoC compatibility have a wide range of applications that will serve engineers in a diversity of disciplines."

"This distribution partnership with Digi-Key greatly expands Kingston's presence in the design engineer community," said Sarah Shen, general manager of U.S. embedded business for Kingston. "As an established and trusted brand in the memory industry with over three decades of experience, we look forward to working with Digi-Key."

About Kingston

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world's largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

