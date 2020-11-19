Digi-Key Electronics Announces New U.S. Distribution Partnership with MISCO

MISCO offers a variety of integrated systems, amplifiers and separate components, along with a complete audio engineering staff of industry veterans. MISCO provides expertise in magnetic modeling, acoustical simulations, testing, analysis, and systems design, bringing a broad scope of tools and experience to develop products for customers.

"We are pleased to add MISCO to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "MISCO uses the best design, measurement, and test equipment available. Their process includes the most complete set of acoustic analysis tools in North America."

"Celebrating 70 years of innovation, MISCO continues to grow and develop new opportunities, said Mike Everett, MISCO vice president of global sales. "Digi-Key's expansive selection, commitment to quality products and outstanding customer service aligns perfectly with MISCO's philosophy, and we are very excited to partner with them to bring high-quality speakers, amplifiers and turn-key solutions to their customers."

MISCO's design expertise includes speakers, enclosures, amplifiers, digital signal processing, and more. Their product line has applications within aerospace, arcade gaming, auto/motorcycle, casino gaming, commercial, high-end audio and home theater, home audio, indoor, kiosks, medical, government, military, musical instruments, outdoor, pro sound, signal/alarm systems, transit, voice communications, marine, smart devices and many others.

For more information about MISCO and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About MISCO

MISCO has been manufacturing sophisticated custom audio products and off-the-shelf speaker drivers for 70 years, saving customers time, money, and effort. They provide products and services worldwide for casino gaming, aerospace, kiosks, drive-thru, military, medical devices, mass transit, and home audio. MISCO is family owned and based in Minnesota and has international based ISO certified manufacturing.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

