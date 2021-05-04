Digi-Key Electronics Announces Taoglas Custom Antenna Configurator Solution

"We're thrilled to partner with Digi-Key on the integration of the Taoglas custom antenna builder with their world-leading distributor platform. This follows the successful launch of our custom RF cable builder," said Dermot O'Shea, co-CEO and co-founder of Taoglas. "Time is the ultimate commodity, so we know engineers don't have the time to waste on a lengthy ordering and design process. The Taoglas custom antenna builder is constantly being updated with our evolving product portfolio, making it as simple as possible to order custom antennas, while also allowing customers to experiment with the various options available."

The Taoglas custom antenna configurator solution is unique in that it allows Digi-Key customers to get immediate pricing on their custom antennas. This is just one of multiple exclusive IoT solutions Digi-Key offers to help streamline the purchasing process for innovators around the world.

"Taoglas is a well-regarded leader in the antenna space, and we're excited to provide Digi-Key customers with their custom offering," said Josh Mickolio, supplier business development manager at Digi-Key. "The antenna configurator is a first-to-market solution where engineers not only have the opportunity to view what their antenna will look like in real-time, but also to get a price quote immediately."

Digi-Key's Marketplace offering allows engineers to access more product lines than ever before. With the addition of Taoglas' antenna configurator, customers can easily customize antennas to meet their specific needs.

For more information about Taoglas and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Taoglas

Taoglas, the leading M2M antenna provider, delivers an extensive range of automotive, tracking, utility metering, and remote monitoring antenna solutions. Additionally, Taoglas provides full wireless devices services, including antenna and device RF consultancy, custom antenna design, device noise debugging and testing services, and device certification and approval. Taoglas customers include top tier automotive, tracking, metering, and medical companies worldwide.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact



Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

[email protected]

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

