Digi-Key Electronics Collaborates with Infineon for Power Focus Campaign

As part of the campaign, Digi-Key will host a free virtual webinar on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. CDT/9 a.m. PDT to showcase Infineon's new IGBT7 technology. Webinar attendees will learn more about the IGBT7 portfolio and the flexibility it offers for a variety of applications.

Based on the new micro-pattern trench technology, the TRENCHSTOP™ IGBT7 chip performs with much lower static losses compared to the IGBT4. Its on-state voltage is reduced by 20 percent, which brings significant loss reduction in the application, especially for industrial drives, which usually operate at moderate switching frequencies. The power modules feature a maximum allowed overload junction temperature of 175°C. Additionally, they are marked by softer switching and an improved controllability.

The new 1200 V TRENCHSTOP™ IGBT7 modules are designed with the same pin out as TRENCHSTOP™ IGBT4 modules, which supports manufacturers in reducing their design efforts. More importantly, the new modules enable a higher output current in the same package, or the similar output current in a smaller package. As a result, designers can realize more compact inverter designs where needed. All module types are equipped with Infineon's reliable PressFIT mounting technology for low ohmic resistance and reduced process time.

Every switch needs a driver, and using the right driver makes a difference. Together with the TRENCHSTOP™ IGBT7, the EiceDRIVER™ family of gate driver ICs offers a wide range of output current options (from 0.1 A to 14 A) and different protection features like DESAT, Miller clamp, OCP, shutdown, integrated bootstrap diode, and isolation.

"Infineon is very happy to partner with Digi-Key on their new platform for the first customer webinar featuring Infineon's IGBT7 products," said Jennifer Anthony, senior distribution marketing at Infineon.

"By working closely with Infineon, we aim to bring new products to our customers to provide versatility across applications and industries such as commercial construction, agriculture, solar, wind and more," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "We find that our customers rely on Infineon's IGBTs for their power, density, and performance, and we are proud to partner with them in our Power Focus campaign."

To register for the webinar on Thursday, Oct. 14, please visit here.

For more information about Infineon and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a German semiconductor manufacturer founded in 1999, when the semiconductor operations of the former parent company Siemens AG were spun off. Infineon has about 46,665 employees and is one of the ten largest semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. It is a market leader in automotive and power semiconductors. In fiscal year 2020, the company achieved sales of €8.6 billion. Infineon bought Cypress in April 2020. Infineon markets semiconductors and systems for automotive, industrial, and multimarket sectors, as well as chip card and security products. Infineon has subsidiaries in the US in Milpitas, California, and in the Asia-Pacific region, in Singapore and Tokyo, Japan. Infineon has a number of facilities in Europe, one in Dresden. Infineon's high power segment is in Warstein, Germany; Villach and Graz in Austria; Cegléd in Hungary; and Italy. It also runs R&D centers in France, Singapore, Romania, Taiwan, UK and India, as well as fabrication units in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China. There's also a Shared Service Center in Maia, Portugal. Infineon is listed in the DAX index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

