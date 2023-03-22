THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to announce that Denise Lingenfelter, senior director, global corporate accounts at Digi-Key, was named one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Pros to Know. The annual award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

Lingenfelter was selected for the Pros to Know award from a field of almost 400 nominated individuals in the supply chain profession across all industries.

Lingenfelter is responsible for setting the strategy and execution around some of Digi-Key's largest, global Tier 1 strategic customers, including electronics manufacturing services (EMS) organizations that serve virtually every industry around the globe. Her depth of experience in the industry allows her to advise customers in strategic sourcing and operations for automotive, electronics, industrial and contract manufacturing organizations. In her work she understands the supply chain risk and helps customers mitigate those obstacles with minimum liability while reducing inventory levels.

"With more than 35 years of experience in the industry, Denise is a true leader in supply chain strategy and execution and a worthy recipient of this honor," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development at Digi-Key. "She understands the goals of Digi-Key's customers and how she can be a part of helping them achieve those goals as a key extension of their supply chain teams."

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

Visit Supply & Demand Chain Executive to view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners. For more information on Digi-Key, visit www.digikey.com.

