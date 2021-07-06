Digi-Key Electronics Enhances Online Returns and Order Issues Portal with Expanded Self-Service Options

Digi-Key customers -- both guests and registered users -- can access the enhanced returns portal by providing the email address, invoice number and zip code associated with their order. Users will then be able to describe the reason for their return or the part issue, along with the option to provide photos, and print a return shipping label.

"This revamped user experience is designed to make it easier than ever for customers to take care of returns and resolve order issues," said Marie Sander, customer service manager at Digi-Key. "The ability for customers to make returns with fewer clicks helps expedite the customer service experience, without losing the personalized touch Digi-Key provides – just one of the ways we continue constantly enhancing the customer service experience."

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

