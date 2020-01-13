Digi-Key Electronics Helps Companies Innovate Faster at Embedded World 2020

Digi-Key's demonstrations will feature Digi-Key's IoT Studio, IoT sensor technology, infrared devices, board level solutions, value-added design tools and augmented reality. Some of the themes will include:

Systems and solutions created by the Digi-Key applications engineering team to demonstrate the latest trends in IoT-based design

Project-based solutions that highlight how using the DK IoT Studio has evolved rapid prototyping with both ease and speed of design

How to leverage free, world-class design tools to reduce design time and accelerate time to revenue. This will include all types of solutions, from Scheme-it – Digi-Key's back-of-the-napkin design editor – to leveraging the Digi-Key product portfolio in KiCad – the leading open source EDA design environment.

Understanding how Digi-Key's engineering design support is leading the way in innovative customer assistance, including:

TechForum – Digi-Key's online community with a direct pipeline to our technical support team



eeWiki – a broad source of technical knowledge that is driven and supported by Digi-Key's application engineering team



Maker.io – project-based solutions to help designers get a jump start on rapid prototyping of their ideas



Telephone and chat support available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

"From ideation to enablement, we are thrilled to help our customers rapidly prototype faster than ever, which means bringing solutions to market faster," says David Sandys, director, business ecosystem development for Digi-Key. "Everything we bring to Embedded World speaks to the ecosystem of Digi-Key, from our IoT Studio and maker.io to complex design and our design tools."

Attendees should plan to visit Digi-Key at Embedded World in Hall 4A, booth 633. To learn more about Embedded World, please visit https://www.embedded-world.de/en.

