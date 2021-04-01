Digi-Key Electronics Introduces Power Focus Campaign with MEAN WELL to Provide Configurable Power Supply Solutions

"Digi-Key is proud to support these power supply solutions as MEAN WELL works to provide innovative solutions for medical and industrial markets," said Brandon Page, senior product manager at Digi-Key. "Rapid advances in the electronics industry require a comprehensive power supply and flexible portfolio to support customer needs. With the NMP line allowing users to customize and monitor voltage, current, wattage, power, temperature and more we are excited to offer these products to Digi-Key customers worldwide."

MEAN WELL's NMP650 and NMP1K2 series of modular power supplies allow users to set and modify output voltage, current and wattage according to their demands. These NMP series are equipped with intelligent control functions, such as remote power on and off, overtemperature warning, and a DC OK signal that provides for remote control and monitoring applications. Also, the fan speed is automatically adjusted through its internal temperature detection function for thermal performance. Ideal applications include medical equipment such MRI, CT, and PET scanners, test or measurement systems, and laser equipment.

"We are very pleased to be a close partner with Digi-Key, a world-class electronics component distributor," said Jessica Chang, distribution sales manager at MEAN WELL. "MEAN WELL offers over 10,000 standard off-the-shelf power supplies. Product availability and quick delivery is our mission. We are confident that customers will benefit from the product availability and prime service through Digi-Key."

MEAN WELL is one of the leading standard switching power supply manufacturers in the world, carrying over 10,000 models of standard power supply products. For more information about MEAN WELL and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About MEAN WELL

Founded in 1982, MEAN WELL is one of the leading standard switching power supply manufacturers in the world having more than 10,000 standard off-the-shelf models for a complete range of power supply solutions. Specializing in design, manufacturing and marketing of AC-DC switching power supplies, DC-DC converters, DC-AC inverters, and adapters/battery chargers for global markets. MEAN WELL upholds the idea of "your reliable power partner" and is devoted to offering the best power supply product and service. MEAN WELL is now able to provide fast, localized services around the world with its global distribution network fostered by continuous effort and hard work.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

