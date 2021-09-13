Digi-Key Electronics Joins IoT Innovators at Silicon Labs 'Works With 2021' Annual Conference

Works With 2021 is live, virtual, free-of-charge, and available from anywhere in the world. The two-day conference will feature access to over 1,500 IoT developers and 60 training workshops and educational sessions exploring techniques for the development of smart home, smart city and industrial IoT (IIoT) products using wireless protocols such as Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread and more.

Digi-Key will be sponsoring the following sessions during the conference:

Tuesday, Sept. 14 , 11 a.m. CDT - SEC-102: Enforced Security Regulations Will Demand a Security Warranty in IoT Devices

"We're very happy to be a part of Works With 2021, providing exclusive access to industry leaders and hands-on technical design experts," said Robbie Paul, director, IoT business development at Digi-Key. "We're proud to join Silicon Labs at the unique forum they've created to connect IoT developers with valuable resources and insights they need to build, deploy and interconnect the latest IoT technologies and accelerate market launch."

During the Works With conference, developers will have access to unbiased expert discussions and hands-on trainings and workshops led by expert engineers. In parallel, business leaders and anyone with an investment in IoT will learn about current and future IoT trends and a snapshot of where we are and where we're going with the newest technologies. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend "Ask the Experts" sessions where they will connect directly with design partners, alliances and other community members from around the world.

To register for Works With 2021, visit the Silicon Labs website.

About Works With

Works With is your one connection to all things IoT. The annual conference gathers the biggest names in the industry, including IoT decision-makers and device developers, to share and receive practical training and educational sessions. Attendees leave with actionable insights to build, deploy and interconnect the latest smart home, smart city and industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies to accelerate market launch. Works With 2021 is held virtually and free of charge. This year's agenda can be found here. For more information and to register for this year's event, visit workswith.silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

