Digi-Key Electronics' Kristin McKenzie Named a 2023 Notable Woman in STEM by Twin Cities Business

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to announce that Kristin McKenzie, senior director of information technology at Digi-Key, has been named one of Twin Cities Business' 2023 Notable Women in STEM.

Digi-Key’s Kristin McKenzie is recognized as a 2023 Notable Woman in STEM by Twin Cities Business.

McKenzie guides an organization of 14 agile development teams who support critical business applications for Digi-Key's sales and operations capabilities. Her primary focus is leading a large technology transformation program for Digi-Key, targeting digital solutions, enabling rapid growth and driving an exceptional customer experience. As part of that focus, she recently led the launch of Digi-Key's Marketplace initiative, providing a one-stop shop for all aspects of technology innovation.

"Kristin thrives on leading technical teams and solving complex global business and IT challenges to drive business value," said Ramesh Babu, CIO at Digi-Key. "Throughout her tenure at Digi-Key she has supported the company in keeping pace with its suppliers' and customers' demands for services and innovation. This well-deserved honor reflects her commitment to STEM initiatives."

Twin Cities Business' Notable Women in STEM recognizes individuals' leadership in specific initiatives or programs at their company or institution which have created significant, positive and measurable results. The full lists of winners are published online as well as in the April/May issue of Twin Cities Business.

