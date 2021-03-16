Digi-Key Electronics Launches Enhanced Part Tracing for Cut Tape Printing

Across the electronic component industry, the traceability of cut tape products is a frustration. Once the product is out of the labeled bag from the distributor, it can be difficult to identify. As the leader in SMD cut-tape distribution, Digi-Key wants to solve this challenge. Now, with the Digi-Key cut tape showing this information, not only does it help customers visually verify their cut tape, but they can also access the Digi-Key Traceability portal and look up further information as they need it.

Digi-Key is the first distributor in the industry to offer this level of customization and enhancement and expects the offering to be available on 36,000 parts by June 2021. The following information is available to be printed on 8mm-wide paper carrier tape products: sales order, invoice, line item (detail ID), date code, lot code, Digi-Key part number, manufacturer part number, manufacturer name, quantity, country of origin, catalog description, customer reference, and PO number. Orders must be a minimum length of 200 mm (about 8 inches), which equates to about 50 parts for 4mm pitch tape, or 100 parts for 2mm pitch tape. The part tracing information will be printed in English.

"We're thrilled to begin offering this enhanced service to our customers," said Jim Ricciardelli, executive vice president of digital business for Digi-Key. "We know having this information available on cut tape will be significantly helpful to the designers, makers and builders of tomorrow's innovations. An engineer will quickly be able to scan any cut tape part to determine exactly what product it is, where it came from, and so much more information, that leads to enhanced traceability and decreased confusion."

Part tracing is now available on 8mm paper tape products, and the offering will expand over time. Digi-Key will closely monitor customer demand as they consider adding additional SKUs and sizes to the offering. This service is provided at no additional cost as long as required order minimums are met.

To learn more and customize your own part traceable products today, visit Digi-Key's website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

